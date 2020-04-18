Stephanie Rearick, Def Sonic

press release:A Stephanie Rearick solo show! With electric piano, casio, trumpet, and loops. The whole shebang. And opening the show, one of my favorite local musicians - you used to know his project as All Good Things, now it’s —

Def Sonic exemplifies musical creativity. Twisting genres through an emotional performance, Def Sonic puts a unique spin on time-honored sounds, by mixing beats, samples/loops, & synths - while strumming & singing heartfelt melodies.

