× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

media release: Stephanie Rearick: "The soundscape is rich, combining classically-tinged piano tendencies with her love of looping Casio beats, trumpets and voice. Rearick exudes confidence and creates a universe of music all her own. "

7:00PM - 8:30PM, May 26, 2022, 4222 Yuma Dr, Madison, WI 53711

Suggested donation of $10.