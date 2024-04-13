media release: The Board of Trustees of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) invites you to the 2024 Stephen Fleischman Lectureship featuring Nick Cave and Bob Faust in conversation about their multi-disciplinary creative space Facility. This event will be held in the Museum Lecture Hall on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 6–7 PM.

Run by artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust, Facility is a hub for artists, artisans, designers, and architects. Located in Chicago, the space hosts a myriad of pop-up special projects such as exhibitions, performances, and educational opportunities. Similar to The Shop at MMoCA, both spaces offer interactive and inclusive contemporary art experiences focused on the communities they serve. Nick Cave and Bob Faust’s exhibition AMENDS was on display in The Shop in Summer 2021.

Nick Cave is an artist and educator, working between the visual and performing arts through a wide range of mediums including sculpture, installation, video, sound , and performance. Cave is best known for his Soundsuits, sculptural forms based on the scale of his body, initially created in direct response to the police beating of Rodney King in 1991. Bob Faust creates visual, visceral, and contextual art experiences that inspire and/or instigate action. He is the principal and creative director for Faust, a cultural branding and communications studio as well as the studio/special projects director for Nick Cave, where he collaborates on both exhibition design and performance works.

Admission to this event is free and advance registration is recommended. Registration begins in Spring, 2024.

About the Stephen Fleischman Lectureship

The Stephen Fleischman Lectureship honors the 25th anniversary of Fleischman’s tenure as MMoCA’s director. An endowment provides for an annual lecture by individuals who have made exceptional contributions to art and culture. Talks organized for the Stephen Fleischman Lectureship are held each year in April and have free admission, in recognition of the Museum’s dedication to providing access to opportunities for learning and enrichment.

Learn more about this event at mmoca.org/events/2024- fleischman-lectureship.