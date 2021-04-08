ONLINE: Stephen Fleischman Lectureship

press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) would like to invite you to a free, virtual artist talk with internationally renowned performance artist, sculptor and videographer Martin Kersels (b. 1960) as part of the Museum’s Stephen Fleischman Lectureship series. The founding of the Stephen Fleischman Lectureship in 2015 celebrated the 25th anniversary of Fleischman’s tenure as the director of the museum. He retired in May 2020.

Kersels, originally from Los Angeles, California, is currently professor and director of graduate studies in sculpture at the Yale School of Art. Physicality permeates Kersels’ work—he often uses himself as a subject for expressing our shared emotions. For the Stephen Fleischman Lectureship, Kersels will reflect on his work as well as his relationship with MMoCA, which extends back to its days as the Madison Art Center. The artist’s first solo exhibition, Commotion: Martin Kersels, took place at the Madison Art Center and the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco in 1997-1998.

Talks organized for the Lectureship are held each year in April and have free admission, in recognition of the Museum’s dedication to providing access to opportunities for learning and enrichment. Registrations are not required for this event, and viewers need not have a Facebook account to attend.

About the Artist: Martin Kersels was born in Los Angeles, California. After he graduated with an undergraduate degree in art from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1984, he became a founding member of the collaborative performance group SHRIMPS. This group worked together on movement-based performances until 1993. Returning to UCLA for his MFA from 1992 to 1995, he began to create dynamic sculptures—both intimate and large, still and full of movement—as well as photography that documented performative moments, and videos that presented his body as an object.

His interest in machines, entropy, sound, and dissolution has produced work that examines the dynamic tension between failure and success, the individual and the group, and the thin line between humor and misfortune. Since 1995, Kersels’ objects and projects have been exhibited at museums both nationally and internationally, including the 1997 and 2010 Whitney Biennials, the Pompidou Center, Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA), the Pompidou Brussels, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Tinguely Museum, Kunsthalle Bern, the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MAMCO) in Geneva, the Yale University Art Gallery, and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

He is the recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Joan Mitchell Foundation, and the Foundation for Contemporary Art. His work is represented by the galleries Mitchell-Innes & Nash in New York, Redling Fine Arts in Los Angeles, and Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois in Paris.

For the last eight years, he has been a Professor and Director of Graduate Studies in Sculpture at the Yale School of Art. He lives and works in the New Haven-area of Connecticut.

For more information on Kersels' work, visit MMoCA's Martin Kersels Teaching Page.

