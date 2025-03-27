Stephen Lee Rich

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Stephen Lee Rich has spent just over fifty years as an actor, singer, and comedian. He cut his teeth as a singer/songwriter in Chicago’s folk music clubs in the 1970s and, in the 1980s, he made the transition to comedy working for a couple of years as the house MC at Kobart’s Komedy Kove as well as performing at such clubs as the Comedy Cottage and Zanies. After touring nationally for years Stephen is based in Madison and works locally as a folk entertainer, comedian and voiceover artist. (7:00- 8:30 pm)

