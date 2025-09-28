× Expand courtesy Bethel Lutheran Church Stephen Self at the organ. Stephen Self

media release: Bethel Lutheran Church would like to welcome everyone to our next Concert Series - an organ recital with our very own music director, Stephen Self.

The afternoon program will highlight masterworks by Bach, Duruflé, Reger, and other renowned composers, offering a rich musical journey for all who attend. Following the recital, guests are invited to a reception in the Emmaus Room to greet Stephen and enjoy fellowship together.

Stephen brings a wealth of talent and experience to this performance. He holds doctorates in both music history and organ performance and is known not only as a skilled organist but also as a frequent soloist and collaborator on the piano. His artistry and deep knowledge of music promise to make this recital both inspiring and memorable.

The event is free and please invite your friends!