Stephen Self, Wes Luke, Naomi Schrank, Christopher Dozoryst, Alex Chambers-Ozasky

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Bethel welcomes area musicians for a concert of works by French composer Gabriel Fauré, known for his rich harmonies and lyrical style. The program features vocal solos, a trio for violin, cello, and piano, the Élégie for solo cello, and a piano quintet. The concert is free, with a reception to follow.

Stephen Self, piano; Wes Luke and Naomi Schrank, violins; Christopher Dozoryst, viola; Alex Chambers-Ozasky, cello.

Info

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
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