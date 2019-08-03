press release: Please join Yahara Bay for the opening reception of the month-long (8/3/19-9/1/19) exhibit of local artist Stephenie Hamen, 2-4 pm on Aug. 3.

This collection of abstract works is inspired by the powerful words used by some of the most influential, dynamic, and strong female artists of the 20th century. It has an undercurrent of popular and progressive music used to convey the truths of the modern woman in our society. Music can lay the foundational basis for so many interactions, experiences, and touchstones within our lives. There is a personal soundtrack running just below the surface of every moment, every interaction that we have - these pieces are representational of one such playlist. As musical projects are often named at completion, there is either a working title or no title at all, hence, “a project yet to be named.”