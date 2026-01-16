Steppin' Out for the Arts

media release: Friday, January 23rd 2026, The Prairie Landing – Culver Community Park: 340 21st St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Doors open 6:00pm // Dancing begins 7pm-8:30pm

Open to all ages (anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult)

River Arts, Inc. is pairing up with sponsor, Sauk Prairie Recreation Department, for a night of line dancing to support the 2025-2026 Season. Whether you are an experienced dancer or never kick-ball-changed in your life, instructor Savannah Smith, will get you boot scootin’ the night away. Join your community and step out for the arts!

Adults 18+: $20

Students: free