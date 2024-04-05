media release: A program that focuses on preventing falls and reducing injury as people age is coming to several Dane County communities in the weeks ahead. Safe Communities Madison-Dane County is coordinating a series of “Stepping On” classes in the community. Research shows efforts like this can reduce the prevalence of falls by over 30%, which means fewer injuries, hospital visits, medical expenses, and an overall higher quality of life.

The "Stepping On" class series helps participants learn strategies to avoid falling, including everything from improving balance and strength to making changes to residences and evaluating prescribed medications for fall risk. The classes will include a physical therapist, pharmacist, and other experts to share information to help keep people safe.

"Falls are one of the leading causes of injury as people age with one in four older adults having at least one fall each year,” Ashley Hillman with Safe Communities Madison-Dane County said. “Unfortunately, Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people aged 60 and older so initiatives like this are intended to help educate individuals and families on what they can do to reduce risk.”

“Stepping On” consists of 7-weekly two-hour class sessions. “Stepping On” will be offered at:

*Verona Senior Center April 1 to May 13, Mondays 9-11 a.m.

*McFarland Senior Center April 5 to May 17, Fridays 9-11 a.m.

*Sun Prairie Colonial Club April 22 to June 10, Mondays 2-4 p.m.

*Oregon Senior Center May 9 to June 27, Thursdays 1-3 p.m.

*Stoughton Senior Center July 10 to August 21, Wednesdays 10a-Noon

The classes are free and those interested in participating are encouraged to register by calling the location where the class takes place or by calling Ashley Hillman at 608-235-1957.

The Stepping On program is coordinated by Safe Communities with funding supported by both Dane County and the United Way.