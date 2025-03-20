RSVP for Stepping On

media release: A program that focuses on preventing falls and reducing injury as people age is coming to East Madison in the weeks ahead. Safe Communities in partnership with Oak Park Place is coordinating a series of “Stepping On” classes in the community. Research shows efforts like this can reduce the prevalence of falls by over 30%, which means fewer injuries, hospital visits, medical expenses, and an overall higher quality of life.

The "Stepping On" class series helps participants learn strategies to avoid falling, including everything from improving balance and strength to making changes to residences and evaluating prescribed medications for fall risk. The classes will include a physical therapist, pharmacist, and other experts to share information to help keep people safe.

"Falls are not a normal part of aging, and we want people to know that there are effective strategies to prevent a fall that will help older adults maintain independence,” Ashley Hillman with Safe Communities said. “Unfortunately, Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people aged 60 and older so initiatives like this are intended to help educate individuals and families on what they can do to reduce risk and increase resiliency.”

“Stepping On” consists of 7-weekly two-hour class sessions. “Stepping On” will be offered at Oak Park Place, 718 Jupiter Dr., Madison, on Thursdays from 10:30am – 12:30pm starting March 27 and running to May 15 (skipping April 17). To register, please call Oak Park Place at 608-663-8720. For more information about Stepping On and other balance-enhancing classes, call Ashley Hillman at 608-235-1957.

The Stepping On program is coordinated by Safe Communities with funding support from Dane County.