Stepping on Stigma

press release: Join Just Listen Inc. and Satori House on Saturday, October 19, 2019 (rain or shine), for the 5k run/walk fundraiser for both beginners and advanced runners alike, hosted in the heart of historic Portage, Wisconsin. The S.O.S. run/walk is officially timed with prizes for overall winners. Start your weekend with a morning dash, a casual jaunt, or just a refreshing walk. It’s a great way for supporting recovery and showing that it is possible!

This event is organized by two organizations rooted in the same cause - Just Listen Inc. and Satori House, facilitating positive living programming and events in support of recovery and prevention of substance use, crime and anything else that inhibits people from leading healthy, fulfilling lives. Even the smallest donations make an impact. All proceeds from this event will benefit programming for Just Listen Inc., a registered 501(c)(3), in a collaborative partnership with Satori House.

Registration for the event is at 10am and the race starts at 11am. The race is professionally timed and starts at 315 W Cook St Portage, Wisconsin 53901. Day of registration is available but there’s limited extra free t-shirts for last minute sign ups. The price to sign up is currently $40 and will increase after July 29th to $50.

-T-shirts for all race entrees

-Memorial wall for everyone who has lost a loved one or who has a loved one still suffering from addiction and/or mental illness

-Black bracelet for people who have lost a loved one

-Gold bracelet for loved ones still suffering and for incarcerated loved ones

-White bracelet for people who are in recovery