Stepping Softly on the Earth: As a Way to Postpone the End of the World

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall - 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, WI 53706

Presented by filmmaker and UW alum, Dr. Marcos Colon, assistant pofessor, Florida State University

About the presentation: This presentation will share information about Dr. Colon’s film, “Stepping Softly on the Earth”. “Filmed on location in Peru, Colombia and Brazil, the documentary Stepping Softly on the Earth (2022) provides an answer for a possible future for humanity, with an alternative far from destruction and based on the ancestral life of native populations. The 73-minute film…focuses its narrative on three Indigenous leaders who are survivors of the capitalist war in the Amazon, and who struggle to keep their ways of being alive and coexisting in the world without destroying it.”

About the presenter: Dr. Marcos Colón’s research focuses on Brazilian literary and cultural studies, with a particular emphasis on representations of the Amazon and the environment in twentieth- and twenty-first-century Brazilian literature and film. He has produced and directed three documentary films that assemble diverse cultural perspectives on humanity’s complex relations with the natural world, with a special focus on their implications for the ecological health and integrity of one of Earth’s essential biomes: Beyond Fordlândia (2018), Zo’é (2020) and Stepping Softly on the Earth (2022). He is also the editor and founder of Amazonia Latitude, a digital environmental magazine.