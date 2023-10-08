press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program. The events are free and open to the public.

Please join us for a public screening of “Stepping Softly on the Earth” which will be hosted by the film’s writer, director, producer, and UW-Madison alum, Marcos Colon.

About the filmmaker: Dr. Marcos Colon is an Assistant Professor at Florida State University.

About the film: From “Amazonia Latitude”:

“Filmed on location in Peru, Colombia and Brazil, the documentary Stepping Softly on the Earth (2022) provides an answer for a possible future for humanity, with an alternative far from destruction and based on the ancestral life of native populations. The 73-minute film…focuses its narrative on three Indigenous leaders who are survivors of the capitalist war in the Amazon, and who struggle to keep their ways of being alive and coexisting in the world without destroying it.”