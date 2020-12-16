ONLINE: Steps to Transformative Change: Healthy Waters for All

press release: Pour yourself a steaming cup of coffee and log on to join a vibrant community of climate-concerned citizens for the Wisconsin Academy's Environmental Breakfast Series. The final of three online breakfast presentations will feature Kirsten Shead and Brenda Coley, co-executive directors of Milwaukee Water Commons. The two will speak about their mission-driven work to help catalyze Milwaukee as a true model Water City—a place where all residents have a stake in the health of their waters and share in both stewardship and benefit alike. This online event is free and open to the public with advance online registration (limit 100 registrants; virtual participation instructions will be sent upon registration).

The theme of our Fall 2020 Environmental Breakfast Series is Steps to Transformative Change, and we will explore how Wisconsin leaders are moving beyond incrementalism to transformational action at the intersections of climate, public health, and environmental justice. These breakfast conversations are designed to foster discussion and peer learning among experts, practitioners, and climate-concerned citizens regarding local solutions to global environmental challenges. Join us for these visionary virtual discussions to build a collective sense of purpose, knowledge, and action as we face the many challenges of our time. See our archive of previous series presentations here.