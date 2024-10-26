Steve Cohen & Jim Ohlschmidt

media release: Jim and Steve have been working together as a duo since 2017, performing at Summerfest, the Harley-Davidson Museum complex, and other area venues.

JIM OHLSCHMIDT is a Sheboygan native who began playing guitar in the late 1960s. His musical career began with the release of his debut album, Behind The Eye, in 1977. Since then he has released numerous CDs as a solo performer, including a series of recordings dedicated to the music of Mississippi John Hurt. Jim has spent the past 30 years working as a professional guitarist in cities such as Milwaukee, Birmingham, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis. Jim’s work as a guitarist in touring bands have taken him around the world to engagements in Norway, England, Scotland, Japan, and Australia.

The heart of Jim’s musical world is his solo work on acoustic guitar. In addition to his catalog of solo recordings, Jim is featured in many YouTube videos performing his original compositions and arrangements. He has also been a featured instructor at music camps and programs such as Alabama Folk School’s Guitar Weekend.

STEVE COHEN is a Milwaukee-based award winning harmonica player. He has been sponsored by Hohner Inc. since 1986. He is also a singer, and guitarist, and long time leader of the Leroy Airmaster Blues Band. He has released 9 albums of music and has performed as a sideman on dozens of other recordings. He has written 5 harmonica instruction books that are in the catalog of the Hal Leonard Corporation, and has performed the harmonica parts on over a dozen other Hal Leonard instruction books. He taught music at UWMilwaukee for 5 years, and at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, as well as privately. He performs regularly in numerous musical ensembles. He also maintains a vinyl record resale business.