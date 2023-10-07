Steve Dawson, John Wendland, Andy Ploof, Adam Reichmann

media release: October 7, 8 pm (doors at 7) Heartland Songwriters Revue, suggested donation $15

The Heartland Songwriters Revue is made up of Steve Dawson from Chicago, and John Wendland, Andy Ploof, and Adam Reichmann from St. Louis. Steve was at the house with Nora O'Connor in April. If you were there, you know what a talent he is. John and Andy perform as a duo in The Wilhelms, as a quartet with BAJA, and with a full band in Rough Shop, while Adam is best known as the leader of the beloved Americana band Nadine. They will be playing in the round and will do a few together at the end. It will be a great night for songs.

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

Facebook group.