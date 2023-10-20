Steve Dawson, Tommi Zender

media release: Chicago Folk / Americana singer / songwriter, STEVE DAWSON has been called “one of the most underrated songwriters in American music,” who writes, “graceful, poetic songs akin to a volume of great short stories in their precise, exacting wordplay and soulful heartache.” Dawson has released six albums with his long-time band, Dolly Varden, and five solo albums, including 2020’s critically-acclaimed “Last Flight Out” with his folk / jazz ensemble, Funeral Bonsai Wedding, and his latest, “At The Bottom Of A Canyon In The Branches Of A Tree,” on Pravda Records.

Originally from San Diego, California, he spent his teen years in Hailey, Idaho, where he learned guitar and started writing songs. After a few years at the Berklee School of Music in Boston, Dawson moved to Chicago and formed the band, Stump The Host, with his future wife, artist and singer, Diane Christiansen. Dawson also teaches songwriting at the legendary Old Town School of Folk Music and co-wrote a book on songwriting and the creative process with Mark Caro called, “Take It To The Bridge: Unlocking The Great Songs Inside You.”

TOMMI ZENDER is a multi-instrumentalist who hails from Evanston IL, working and playing regularly in Chicago IL. Zender wears many musical hats: Singer/Songwriter, Guitarist, Drummer/Percussionist, Producer/Arranger, Ambient Soundscape Improviser, Teacher/Coach, Bassist, Collaborator, Accompanist, Studio Gun-for-hire, Musical Director, Transcriber, and of course music fan. He currently teaches adult classes at Old Town School of Folk Music, and he has coached music privately in Evanston IL since 1996.

Zender has released 4 records of original music, all available on Bandcamp. He has been an accompanist for the likes of Phil Angotti, Steve Dawson (Dolly Varden), Dag Juhlin (Poi Dog Pondering, Expo ’76), legendary 80’s pop-rockers Green, Peter Mulvey, Happy Chichester (Afghan Whigs, Royal Crescent Mob, Brad), Al Day, Push Puppets, Jon Brion (yes that guy, at The Hideout) Jason Falkner (yes that guy too, once upon a time at NU’s student union) and many more… in fact it’s now to the point this is simply shameless name dropping. Tz has taken part in many of Tom Dunning’s legendary Hoot Night’s at Schuba’s Tavern in Chicago. It’s not out of character for Tommi to go up on stage unrehearsed with people he barely knows to accompany them on various instruments. He currently is a member of the bands Steve Dawson & The Lucid Dreams and Push Puppets, both based in Chicago.