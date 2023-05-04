media release: Live @ MTM: Steve Fox in Conversation with Doug Moe

About the book

The seventeen unrelenting stories in Steve Fox's debut story collection, Sometimes Creek, traverse a sub-zero trail of plausible magic and grit from a kaleidoscope of broken ice at a hockey rink in Wisconsin that coils through haunted rivers and around dangling legs of jamón serrano in sweltering Spanish bars and back again to a place where Kafka and Carver meet up on the page. Fox's clean prose takes you by the hand and weaves a tapestry of tenderness, dissonance, indifference, dystopia, and charm into that gauzy space that collectively takes shape in your hands as Sometimes Creek.

Steve Fox is the winner of the Rick Bass Montana Prize for Fiction, The Great Midwest Writing Contest, The Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction Contest, the Jade Ring Award, and a Midwestern Gothic Summer Flash Contest. His fiction has appeared in New Ohio Review, Orca, a Literary Journal, Midwest Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, Midwestern Gothic, Whitefish Review, and others. He holds a Master of Arts in Spanish from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and has lived and worked in four continents. Steve now resides in his home state of Wisconsin with his wife, three boys, and one dog. Steve can be found at stevefoxwrites.com.