media release: The 2024 Winter Writers Reading Series will feature award-winning Wisconsin writers reading from their work on select Wednesday evenings. Shake Rag Alley is excited to partner with Mineral Point’s independent bookstore for our 2024 reading series. Unless noted, readings will be held at Republic of Letters Books, 151 High St., Mineral Point, at 7 p.m. Readings will be followed by Q&A with the authors, with time for Open Mic, and refreshments.

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Steve Fox won the Wisconsin Writers Zona Gale Award for Short Fiction. He is the winner of the Rick Bass Montana Prize for Fiction, the Zona Gale Award for Short Fiction, The Great Midwest Writing Contest, the Jade Ring Award, and the Midwestern Gothic Summer Flash Contest. His fiction has appeared in New Ohio Review, Orca, Midwest Review, MQR, Whitefish Review, and others. He holds an MA in Spanish from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and has lived and worked in four continents. His short-story collection, Sometimes Creek, was published by Cornerstone Press in January 2023 and was named winner of the American Book Fest 2023 Best Book Award (short-story category). Sometimes Creek is also a finalist for the 2023 Chicago Writers Association Book of the Year Award. Steve lives in his home state of Wisconsin with his wife, three boys, and one dog.