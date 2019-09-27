Steve Hazell, Leafy Greens

press release: Steve Hazell and Leafy Greens will alternate sets, with some collaboration.

Steve, of Oshkosh, is known and loved by audiences for his skillful fingerpicking and moving lyrics. He shares traditional and original tunes,woven together with humorous insights about contemporary life in the Midwest. More on Steve at www.facebook.com/steve.hazell. 315

Leafy Greens is the duo of Ben Doran and Lisa Johnson. Ben plays hammered dulcimer and Lisa plays acoustic guitar. Each sings beautifully, whether leading or harmonizing, and each plays melodies or chordal accompaniment on their respective instruments. They play instrumentals, as well as traditional, contemporary and original songs.

Admission $4

Join Wild Hog in the Woods at our temporary location while Wil-Mar is being remodeled. September and October concerts are at 931 East Main Street, at the corner with Brearly Street. Look for our "Live Folk Music" sign to find our entrance on Brearly Street. There is an off-street parking lot just south of the building.

Now is also a good time to think about supporting the Wild Hog by volunteering. We have lots of opportunities for you to be part of our wonderful cooperative. We especially need people to help setup and run the Coffeehouse during the Friday concerts. We also need more people who will run the sound system. We train all volunteers. You can view our membership info and form at wildhoginthewoods.org/About/ join.html, or send an email to info@wildhoginthewoods.org.

See you this Friday! Remember, come to 931 E. Main Street. Doors open at 7pm.