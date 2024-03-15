media release: Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist Steve Leslie performs the music of James Taylor in HOW SWEET IT IS!, an authentic and spellbinding concert event! Steve’s warm baritone and exceptional guitar technique not to mention his uncanny resemblance will have audiences singing along to such classics as “Carolina In My Mind,” “Shower the People,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Fire and Rain,” “Up On the Roof,” and many more.