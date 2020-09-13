Steve Martin & Martin Short, Paul Shaffer, Alison Brown & Fair Weather Friends

(2017 pick) True legends of the entertainment industry and two of the funniest people on the planet, Steve Martin and Martin Short have built their lives on laughter. Now the pair — who have hundreds of film and TV credits between them — will be joining forces to double the humor, presenting a night that will feature an undoubtedly hilarious back-and-forth between the two Martins.

press release: Door Time 6:30pm | Show: 7:30pm. Tickets available at Overture.org, 608-258-4141, and at the Overture Center Box Office. $350 | $180 | $99 (Plus applicable fees).

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.

Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”

The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment follows Steve Martin and Martin Short’s celebrated sold-out tour An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. The show was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy® nominations. Fueled by comedic precision and anchored in a lifelong friendship, Rolling Stone called the special “wryly hip but unexpectedly touching,” with the New York Times describing it “gleeful and satisfying.”