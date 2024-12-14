Steve Noah, Bledat, Moorhaus b2b Paul Gordon

media release:

Steve Noah (Night Logistics, Viva Acid) – Chicago

A purveyor of underground dance music and a Midwest favorite – Steve Noah is truly one of the best names in the game. Steve is a born and bred Chicago native who has been an active and forward-thinking member of the underground techno & club music community in the midwest for over a decade. As the global content manager for the Midwest at Resident Advisor and co-founder of the Night Logistics party series, Steve has built a reputation as a key figure in the support and preservation of the legendary music history of the Midwest. His versatile yet homegrown style thrives in chaos and a wild imagination in his ability to communicate intricate narratives though music indicative of his roots where although techno and house are at the base, the branches lead to the varied genres he’s embraced from nu wave, industrial and ebm to acid, breakbeats, juke, jungle and footwork. His versatile style has led him to share lineups with legendary artists such as Sharlese, Plastician, Madam X, Jonny From Space, Daniel Bell, Lauren Flax & DJ Slugo and play quintessential parties like The Great Beyond and Viva Acid. In addition to these gigs, he’s made radio contributions to WNUR and WLUW locally, as well as reaching further audiences through Full Groove on C89.3 Seattle, Nocturnal Wax’s Studio 96 show on WERA in Washington, DC, SubFM, SutroFM, Rinse FM and even recently in 2023 on NTS as a guest for for hometown legend Jana Rush. Steve pushes forward the Midwest underground ethos that inspires him daily, and I assure you he will inspire you when he takes the RR stage for a high-energy 2 hour set.

Bledat (Jiggy Jamz) – Madison

A man who says a lot with very little – Bledat is a local favorite and minimal enthusiast. Kosovo-born, Madison-based Bledat delivers fat, funky basslines with glitchy textures that freak dance floors across the city. With crates deeper than his Instagram story posts, Bledat has been curating precious deep cuts that will surprise even the headiest of heads and leave your Shazam speechless. Welcome to the RR booth, Bledat!

Moorhaus b2b Paul Gordon

RR founder Moorhaus and resident homie Paul Gordon will warm up the floor with a b2b flooded with groovy minimal cuts, absurd dance moves, and a million smiles.

20% of proceeds supporting: Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (@thepcrf)

$10 Cover at the door only