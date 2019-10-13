Steve Pikal Quartet with Bob Schulz

press release: The first concert of the Madison Jazz Society’s fall concert series will take place on Sunday, October 13, from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. The Steve Pikal Quartet will perform, and joining them will be Wisconsin’s own Bob Schulz.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “Sometimes you just get lucky – and we could not be more pleased that it all came together and we will be able to present these wonderful Minnesota and Wisconsin jazz musicians together on our stage.”

Steve Pikal was introduced to the Madison jazz audience when he performed at the Society’s Capital City Jazz Fest with the Barbary Coast Jazz Band. He has performed with the Jim Cullum Jazz Band and plays trombone as well as bass. He is among the “first call” bassists for jazz festivals around the country and his time is splendid, his inventiveness astonishing, his energy a delight. Music elevates him and he says, “Swingin’ the Bass with all the great cats as often as I can is my mission.”

He will be joined by Butch Thompson who will be making his first MJS appearance since the Society’s 2007 Capital City Jazz Fest. In a career spanning 40 years, Butch has a world-wide reputation as a master of ragtime, stride and classic jazz piano. He is widely known for his 12- year stint as house pianist and bandleader on public radio’s A Prairie Home Companion. He has toured widely as a concert soloist, specializing in such American composers as Scott Joplin, Fats Waller, Eubie Blake and James P. Johnson.

The rest of the quartet consists of Charlie DeVore and Tony Balluff. DeVore was the cornetist for the famed Hall Brothers New Orleans Jazz Band. He says the best thing about playing jazz is that New Orleans and traditional jazz styles require discipline in terms of melody, harmony and rhythms. Balluff has been playing clarinet for over four decades. It wasn’t until 1998, however, that he began to seriously play jazz with Bill Evans’ New Orleans Jazz Band. He is steeped in the tradition now and has certain knowledge he will be involved with New Orleans music for the rest of his life.

Joining them will be special guest artist, Wisconsin native Bob Schulz who will travel from California to play with the band. He organized his Frisco Jazz Band in 1989, patterning it after Bob Scobey’s Frisco Band. Bob was a founding member of the Riverboat Ramblers before joining Turk Murphy’s Jazz Band in 1979. Bob Scobey was the inspiration for his playing style, along with Louis Armstrong, Wild Bill Davison, Bobby Hackett, Bunny Berigan and Muggsy Spanier. Clancy Hayes is the inspiration for his singing style.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at noon. Details can be found at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts that attract jazz fans from all over the Midwest. The group awards grants to school music departments to enhance their jazz education programs and sponsors a jazz residency program for schools.