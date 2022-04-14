Steve Timm, Abraham Smith

media release: Oscar Presents continues connecting grassroots communities around unexpectable poetries. This month we bring you old friends Abraham Smith and Steve Timm.

Steve Timm’s newest book of poems is Rule of Composition (Bananaquit Press, 2022). It was preceded by This’s That (There Press, 2016), Un storia (BlazeVOX Books, 2010) and Disparity (BlazeVOX Books, 2006). His live performances are know for ending explosively with an improvised sound poem. He lives with his wife Shari Bernstein and son Alex (who finds his poems “interesting”) in Madison, where he teaches English as a second language at the University of Wisconsin.

Abraham Smith is the author of numerous poetry collections—most recently, the chapbook Bear Lite Inn (New Michigan Press, 2020), the full-length Dear Weirdo (Propeller Books, 2022), and the forthcoming Insomniac Sentinel (Baobab Press, 2023). Away from his desk, he improvises poems inside songs with the Snarlin' Yarns; their debut record Break Your Heart was released on Dial Back Sound in Fall 2020. He lives in Ogden, Utah, where he is associate professor of English and co-director of Creative Writing at Weber State.

Free, donations welcome