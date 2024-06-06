media release: From classic rock to country, with some oldies and one hit wonders thrown in, you will hear a little bit of everything when you join Steve Weber for some music and fun. Steve's roots are in rock & roll and over the years he has performed with a couple southern Wisconsin bands, but now days he enjoys bringing some rockin' solo acoustic music to area establishments. Steve has also performed at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, in a couple of original musical productions, that included several original songs he wrote.