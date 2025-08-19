media release: in 2018, Professor Steven Davis of Edgewood, wrote a book, In Defense of Public Lands which got received some attention and was followed up by a piece in Sierra Magazine (https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/praise-public-lands). He now has a new book that has just been released by Temple University Press (https://tupress.temple.edu/books/the-other-public-lands) which is about how the 50 states manage their state public lands in terms of biodiversity, recreation and resource extraction. It has lots of comparative data on Wisconsin, as well as a chapter on state natural areas programs and the role of private conservation nongovernmental organizations. His slide show combines the data and insights on the book regarding what state public lands are worth, and advocacy work with the Friends of Black River Forest who successfully fought the proposed golf course and land swap at Kohler-Andrae - and that the Sierra Club was engaged on.

Given what's occurring now at the national level, this should be especially interesting as to what we can do at the state level, especially given that renewal of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship fund was taken out of the state budget, but may be brought up as separate legislation.

This presentation is being co-sponsored by the UW Arboretum. Some snacks and drinks will be provided.