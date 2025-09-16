Steven Davis

media release: Edgewood University’s Professor Steve Davis will present how for most Americans, state lands are a readily accessible type of public land. However, despite being widespread, many are largely unknown. His book, The Other Public Lands, offers a broad view of state public lands and the political dynamics that underlie their management. His talk will focus on how states prioritize competing claims related to conservation, resource development, tourism, recreation and finances, and how much of their value is missed by policymakers.

This September, Sierra Club-Wisconsin Chapter is celebrating "Public Lands Month"

We have a full calendar of events that honor, protect, and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural treasures. From guided hikes and nature walks to engaging webinars and offline actions, we’re offering countless ways for people to connect with and stand up for our public lands. We’ll unveil a new interactive tool exploring the 30x30 conservation goal and what it could mean for Wisconsin, host important conversations like a public lands town hall, and share the beauty of our state through our fun Locally Grown Program featuring Wisconsin’s special places. Together, we’ll highlight how public lands sustain our communities, wildlife, water, and environment—and inspire action to ensure they’re protected for generations to come.