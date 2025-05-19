Steven Espada Dawson, Sadia Hassan, juj e. lepe

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host local poet Steven Espada Dawson in celebration of his debut poetry collection, Late to the Search Party: Poems. He will be joined with readings by Sadia Hassan and juj e. lepe.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About the book

A raw, crystalline debut poetry collection exploring themes of family, addiction, belonging, and loss—a searching elegy of the fissures that have come to define contemporary American life.

The unsettled border between absence and presence haunts this stunning collection, in which poet laureate Steven Espada Dawson contemplates belonging, identity, family, and grief in poems about his own half-immigrant Mexican American family: his dying mother who raised him, his addict brother who has been missing for more than a decade, and his absent father.

Chronicled in four parts, shifting restlessly between childhood memories, the sudden disappearance of his brother, and the inevitable loss of his ailing mother, Late to the Search Party explores what it means to be a family of one—to be orphaned, whether by fate or by circumstance. In language that is both grounded and ethereal, Dawson tallies the losses and looks at what remains: the frustration and anger, the bewilderment and sadness—and the affection and humor that makes itself felt in spite of everything.

A vivid and thoughtful meditation on love and loss, Late to the Search Party is an ode to the families that inspire and confound us all.

Steven Espada Dawson is from East Los Angeles. The son of a Mexican immigrant, he is a former Ruth Lilly Fellow and Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellow. His poems appear in many journals and have been anthologized in Best New Poets, Best of the Net, Pushcart Prize, and Sarabande’s Another Last Call: Poems on Addiction & Deliverance. He has taught creative writing at universities, libraries, and prisons across the country. He lives in Madison, Wisconsin, where he serves as poet laureate.

juj e. lepe is a first generation Mexican-American poet from Stockton, California. They hold an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Their works have appeared in beestung, Pile Press, Poetry Northwest, Harbor Review, The Rumpus, and elsewhere. You can find them at the nearest body of water.

Sadia Hassan is a Somali American poet and essayist from Atlanta, GA. She is the author of Enumeration (Akashic Books, 2020), selected by Kwame Dawes as part of the African Poetry Fund chapbook series. Her work has appeared in Longreads, Hayden’s Ferry Review, the American Academy of Poets, and elsewhere. She is a former Jay C and Ruth Halls Poetry fellow at the Wisconsin Institute of Creative Writing and is currently at work on a debut collection of poetry.