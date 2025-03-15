media release:

Steven Lolli was the only white Jewish comedian in the black comedy clubs of south central LA for nearly a decade with Katt Williams describing him as “The Urban Jew”.

​​Lolli worked as a writer for Williams (2007-09) and comedy legend Eddie Pepitone as well as co-creating “Comedians w/out cars getting Soda” w/ Pepitone and co-hosting PepTaks podcast w/ Eddie (2018-20) for Bill Burr’s ATC Studios.

​After headlining a 30-city US tour this year and appearing on Netflix is a Joke Fest at the world famous Comedy Store in Hollywood, Steven is now set to headline Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in vegas and star in Resonance Productions dark comedy “Last Chance” due for release early 2025.