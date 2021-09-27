× Expand Steven Meyer

media release: A dazzling array of musical talents will be showcased throughout the season during these hour-long programs, organized by John Beutel and sponsored by the Stoughton Area Senior Center. All Music Appreciation Series events are free and open to the public.

Steven Meyer: Discover the creative possibilities of solo fingerstyle guitar. Steven applies his creative talents to command a wide range of Jazz, BossaNova, Popular and Classical music styles. Curiosity beckons the listener to begin their journey. Steven's fingerstyle acoustic guitar music is a romantic, passionate and sophisticated musical adventure to lead you on your way.

www.stevenmeyerplaysguitar.com