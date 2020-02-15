press release: Stewart Ellyson is a singer/songwriter from Neenah. He performs songs ranging from the '50s through recent years, including covers by artists such as James Taylor, Warren Zevon, Neil Young, The Cars, Drifters, Billy Joel, U2, Bad Company, Eric Clapton, Jim Croce, Bob Seger, Pearl Jam and more. He will toss in a few originals as well to keep you on your toes!