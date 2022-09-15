(2018 pick) Once and forever known to fans as “Uncle Baby Daddy,” don’t let that silly-sounding moniker throw you off; Huff is one of the smartest, most philosophical comedians around. With an act honed during the last two decades, Stewart Huff brings the laughs wrapped in a coating of comfort food for thought, all topped off with a delightful Southern drawl that only makes him that much more affable. Maybe he can make sense of the existential chaos currently gripping the nation.