Sticker Show reception
to
Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
courtesy Subspace Gallery
A wall of sticker art.
1/31-5/30, Subspace Gallery (reception 7-11 pm, 1/31). Viewing by appointment: 920-217-1775.
Artists include: Monica Canilao, Nick White, Shepard Fairey, Ernesto Yerena, Sister Serpents, Guerrilla Girls, Jenny Holzer, Saiyare Refaie, Richard Jones, Rommy Torrico, Muffy Brandt, Xara Thustra, Mats Stromberg, Tetsunori Twaraya, Candy Chang, Guerrilla Graphix, Ben Vautier, Kate Kretz, Mark Pawson, Keith Haring.
Info
Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events