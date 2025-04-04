Sticking Together in Hard Times

media release: Friday April 4, 12:00pm, 1310 Sterling Hall.

Free and open to the public.

Powerful social movements are made of relationships between people. They are made up of collaborative projects of all kinds-art, protests, mutual aid, direct action, and more-and most of us struggle when we work together. We get bossy and flaky, we gossip, we want others to dislike people we have felt slighted by, we get perfectionistic, we procrastinate, we hold grudges, and we ghost. We've got a lot to learn about how to show up in the work with rigor and love, especially in this moment, when we need each other so badly.

In this talk, Dean Spade will share from his latest book, Love in a F*cked Up World, and his broader work about building skills for having each other's backs while doing hard work in harrowing times.

Event sponsored by the Center for Research on Gender and Women and Department of Geography. Funding also provided by the Hilldale Lecture Fund. Co-sponsors include: English Department, Havens-Wright Center, Human Rights Program, Center for Humanities, IRIS-NRC, and the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center.