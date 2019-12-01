Still Beginning: The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art

press release: WUD Film presents this set of screenings in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee.

Sunday, December 1 | 7:00pm

STILL BEGINNING is a program of seven newly commissioned videos responding to the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic. The videos are by Shanti Avirgan, Nguyen Tan Hoang, Carl George, Viva Ruiz, Iman Shervington, Jack Waters/Victor F.M. Torres, and Derrick Woods-Morrow.

The seven short videos range in subject from anti-stigma work in New Orleans to public sex culture in Chicago, and highlight pioneering AIDS activism and the staging of intergenerational conversations. Recalling Gregg Bordowitz's reminder that "THE AIDS CRISIS IS STILL BEGINNING," the video program resists narratives of resolution or conclusion, considering the continued urgency of HIV/AIDS in the contemporary moment while revisiting resonant cultural histories from the past three decades.