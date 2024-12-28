Still No Tomatoes, Chris Haise

media release: STILL NO TOMATOES are a Hodgepop trio featuring Jeff Stehr, Mike Lizzo and Mark Walczynski. They blend diverse musical enthusiasms with inventive instrumentation. From folk rock to one drop, this eclectic ensemble connects the dots between genres, illuminating and exploring the terrain between imagination and expectation. Their new three song EP, Demo Listen Derby (2024) careens between the beautiful balladry of Warning Sign to the funky folk rock feel of the provocatively titled F@#king Old Men.

PRESS…“… that night, the band came across as triumphantly new. Perhaps it is the orchestration that allowed for this impression. When was the last time you heard a ukulele and trombone duet? When they sang together, their voices were intervallically close; the sound soft and certain. Lizzo played his baritone gently, as if loudly would have been impolite. They took water from the fountain of diverse experience and dipped into a deep pool of genres. What to call it? Currently, they describe their music as “Hodgepop”. This is accurate. Stehr takes generously from the songbook of his experience, plays around with the hodgepodge he finds and writes music that ranges from the witty to the poetic. Despite the inpatience of its name, Still No Tomatoes are ripe for the table.”— Jonathan Brodie, Cream City Grub blog –

Milwaukee based singer songwriter CHRIS HAISE leads the CHRIS HAISE BAND through a diverse repertoire of hook filled ballads and toe tappers. Mixing folk and rock, Haise’s vocals have been described as Dylan meets Springsteen meets Petty, while his lyrics have been described as “smart new songwriting” and “intense, thoughtful songcraft”. Sporting an indie rock feel with pop undertones Haise’s music will get stuck in your head for days.

PRESS…“… The Chris Haise Band’s latest album, “Busy People” (2024), released this week, is a captivating blend of soulful melodies and introspective lyrics. With a mix of folk, rock, and Americana influences, the band shines on this record, anchored by previous singles “Bric-a-brac” and “I Don’t Listen to Love Songs.” On the title track, Haise assumes the stature of a tenured songwriter, reflecting on the world and the people that simply don’t have time to slow down for him or anyone. The piano takes center stage on much of this record, with heartfelt ballads that achieve anthemic heights more often than not. “Busy People” is a record worth slowing down for.”— Alan Halas, Breaking & Entering, Milwaukee