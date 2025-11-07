Stillhouse Junkies

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release:  Acoustic adventurers Stillhouse Junkies explore the worlds between roots, bluegrass, Texas swing, blues, and rock. Their free-flowing musical interplay and improvisation make every show unique as the trio weave through high-energy, intricately composed original songs, never taking the same path twice. Formed in 2017, the band consists of Fred Kosak (guitar, mandolin), Alissa Wolf (fiddle), and Jeanette Adams (bass).

608-588-0242
