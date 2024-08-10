The Stinkeyes (album release), Kule, Weird Place, Ask For Jane
to
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us downtown at The Rigby (downstairs stage) for a night full of fast, loud, gritty punk music! Grab your drink of choice and get ready to dance! The Stinkeyes perform songs from their upcoming LP, "Out of Spite, Out of Mind"!
Bands: The Stinkeyes, Kule, Weird Place, Ask For Jane
$10 cover. Masks encouraged!
Info
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music