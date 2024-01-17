RSVP for Stitched Felt Baskets

media release: Saturday, January 20, 2024 | 10a-3p

Deadline to register: January 17, 2024. $85; all ages welcome.

Build on basic sewing skills and make a basket to hold trinkets and treasures or to add some flare to your decor!

In this workshop, students will use a pattern to sew a 5″ x 5″ x 2″ high basket using embroidery floss. A basic knowledge of sewing is required. Students will be able to pick colors from a broad selection of felt and thread. Students will be provided patterns to make this basket and two larger versions for a total of three sizes.