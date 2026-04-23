media release: STOMP

“A sure-fire crowd pleaser.” – LA Weekly

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music and theatrical performance blended into one electrifying rhythm.

Since the national tour began in 1995, STOMP has toured 350 cities in 36 countries. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding, exhilarating show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!”

STOMP, see what the noise is all about.

Part of Overture's Fringe Festival

Experience a weekend of boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe, inspired by Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival – Friday, January 8-10, 2027 at Overture Center.

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