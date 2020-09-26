ONLINE: Stomp Wars HBCU-KNOW Virtual Homecoming 2020

media release: Celebrated national stepping competition and cultural institution Stomp Wars insisted the show must go on for 2020, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen!

In order to engage, rally, and uplift students, the program announces a historic first with the launch of The STOMP WARS HBCU-KNOW Virtual Homecoming Experience on September 26-October 28. Competition kicks off WEEK ONE (of five) beginning this SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH at 5:00 PM (EST). The event will be powered by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund and broadcast live from stompwars.com, with a live simulcast on Facebook and YouTube. The TOP 2 Step Team Winners will go on to compete in the WORLD OF DANCE™ CHAMPIONSHIPS.

Now in its 13th year, on-air personality ROCK-T (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show) once again returns as the host. This latest installment of the program, “The Collegiate Edition” will not only feature the exciting Step Show Competition and Celebrity Concert, it will also celebrate the HBCU community by showcasing incredible stepping by the Greek organizations “Divine 9”, HBCU-KNOW Battle of the Bands, HBCU-KNOW Cheerleaders, HBCU-KNOW Majorettes, and more.

Since its inception, STOMP WARS has consistently inspired generations to graduate high school and pursue higher education. To date, more than 10,000 students have been galvanized by the event over the years as the initiative rewrites the rules and brings us one step closer to the eradication of social injustice and systemic racism. For 2020, the core message—“Tomorrow can be better than today!”— will be transmitted to the biggest audience yet online. This year the event will be supported by partnerships with Texas Instruments, Watch the Yard, and UNCF ALUMNI to name a few. Over the years, the event’s impact has been chronicled by BET, Revolt, Essence, HotNewHipHop, XXL, TV ONE, iHeartRadio, and more.

Experience Stomp Wars like never before in 2020.