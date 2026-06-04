× Expand courtesy Stone Oak The four members of Stone Oak and instruments. Stone Oak, from left: Sims Delaney-Pothoff, Doug DeRosa, Tom Waselchuk, Max Winkels.

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In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Stone Oak Bluegrass Band crisscrossed the upper Midwest — from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, from the Illinois border to the far reaches of the North Woods — delighting hundreds… thousands… perhaps even tens of thousands with their infectious blend of Bluegrass, Newgrass, and Western Swing.

In the decades since, Stone Oak’s members have each helped shape the rich musical landscape of the Wisconsin scene.

Sims Delaney-Potthoff attended Berklee College of Music in the 1980s and has been the mandolinist and band leader of Harmonious Wail.

Tom Waslechuk has performed in numerous Madison-area groups, including Harmonious Wail, Full Count Jazz Band, The Dang-Its, and is currently with The Honey Pies.

Doug DeRosa has long been the backbone of Honor Among Thieves and is currently fronting The Grouvin’ Brothers.

Max Winkels has remained a vital force in the regional acoustic music community, lending his driving rhythm and deep bluegrass sensibility to bands Sugar Bush and Old Time Nouveau.