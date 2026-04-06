Stone Prairie, After August

× Expand courtesy After August After August on stage at Red Rooster. After August

media release: Fundraiser for Solace Home

Entertainment features:

Stone Prairie: an Americana band from Wisconsin, known for their blend of classic covers and original songs.

After August: A Madison bamd that emerged in 2022. They perform their own original rock songs and are known for their award-winning song writing, engaging harmonies, driving rhythms, and catchy riffs.

$10 cover (goes to Solace Home).