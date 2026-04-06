Stone Prairie, After August
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy After August
After August on stage at Red Rooster.
After August
media release: Fundraiser for Solace Home
Entertainment features:
Stone Prairie: an Americana band from Wisconsin, known for their blend of classic covers and original songs.
After August: A Madison bamd that emerged in 2022. They perform their own original rock songs and are known for their award-winning song writing, engaging harmonies, driving rhythms, and catchy riffs.
$10 cover (goes to Solace Home).
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com