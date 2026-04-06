Stone Prairie, After August

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Fundraiser for Solace Home

Entertainment features:

Stone Prairie: an Americana band from Wisconsin, known for their blend of classic covers and original songs.

After August: A Madison bamd that emerged in 2022. They perform their own original rock songs and are known for their award-winning song writing, engaging harmonies, driving rhythms, and catchy riffs. 

$10 cover (goes to Solace Home). 

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Music
608-249-4333
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