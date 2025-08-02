Stone Theory, Junipour, LoBi LoBianco, Zipper, The Porch Flowers
Willy Street Park 1002 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Tumble down the rabbit hole with us for our Mad Hatters Tea Party
August 2, 4pm is when music starts at Willy St Park in Madison.
We have 5 whimsical bands performing: Stone Theory, Junipour, LoBi LoBianco, Zipper, The Porch Flowers
We will have themed treats like you have never seen before All included with your entry fee of $25.
And we strongly strongly strongly encourage you to dress up!
