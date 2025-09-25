Stoneburner, The Kings of Black Magic

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Stoneburner is the solo project from Steven Archer that combines tribal fusion electronic dance music with experimental sounds. Steven Archer is a multifaceted musician, artist, and writer. He is best known for his work with the electronic rock band Ego Likeness.

The Kings of Black Magic is a new dark musical project in the musical lineage of SØLVE or ∆AIMON.

9 PM doors, 18+

$15/20

Music
608-640-4441
