× Expand Stephanie Charpentier Five people on a hilltop. Chicken Wire Empire

media release: Join us this September 20 & 21 for the inaugural Stoneline Valley Music Festival! Leave the "real world" behind and immerse yourself in 2 full days of music featuring 14 bands of a variety of genres including bluegrass, folk/americana, alternative rock, and blues. Grab some delicious cuisine from some of the areas most popular food trucks. Enjoy local and specialty craft beer or a glass of vino as you get ready to put your dancing shoes on. Sip and dine while soaking in the picturesque hilltop vistas as the Autumn leaves set the trees ablaze and lively jams emanate from the area's premier natural amphitheater. Camp under the stars and then greet the new day with coffee and hilltop yoga. Entertain the kiddos with games, face painting, balloons, hoola hoops and a mountain of hay!

LINEUP & SCHEDULE

FRIDAY: Scott Kirby 12:15pm, BT Band 1:45pm, Kylar Kuzio & Seth James 3:15pm, Bomber & Red 4:45pm, Art’s Fishing Club (duo) 6:45pm, Old Pine Road 8:30pm, Kind Hearted Strangers 10:30pm

SATURDAY: Kevin Troestler & Friends 12:15pm, The Milbillies 1:45pm, Joseph Huber 3:15pm, Wild Horses 4:45pm, Stillhouse Junkies - 6:45pm, Chicken Wire Empire 8:30pm, Cousin Curtiss 10:30pm

Children 12 and under are free!

Rain or Shine we're at Stoneline! Capacity is limited to 3,000 attendees. Get your tickets ASAP!

2-Day GA Wristband Ticketing: $150

$70 per day.

***10% of each 2-Day GA ticket sale is dedicated to fighting child sex trafficking.***

Camping is only available for an additional fee to those who purchase 2-Day GA tickets. There is limited space so get your pass early. Fires will be allowed in self-contained fire rings conditions permitting.

Thursday Night Early Camping Pass available for those who purchase a 2-Day GA ticket and a General Camping or RV Camping Pass. Pre-Party includes a beer and wine bar, one of our food trucks, and two surprise special local artists performing in our pavilion!

Come to Nowhere to be Somewhere!

Christian Based. Family Owned & Operated. Stoneline Valley draws it’s name from the strong borders of stone outlining a centenarian Finnish farm. At the crest of one of Vilas County's highest hills begins the grand entrance that bisects the 40 acre parcel. As you reach the end of the towering red pine colonnade you are met with a snapshot of the amphitheater against a forested backdrop. Witness a majestic vista stretching over tree tops while reveling in the clear ambient sound.

The gentle slope meets the tree line to capture and amplify sound creating an unmatched musical experience. Stoneline's remote nature, wide open space, and stunning views set the stage for events that make you feel somewhere in the middle of nowhere.

"Experience the purity of music and the camaraderie of fellowship"