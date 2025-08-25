Stoner Prairie Park Ribbon Cutting

media release: The city of Fitchburg invites the community to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new playground and shelter at Stoner Prairie Park on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Located at 5905 Veldt Drive, the new park features a multi-age playground designed for all children and a 1,000-square-foot open-air shelter that will provide space for neighborhood gatherings. Construction of an adjacent well-house will begin in late 2025, with completion expected in 2026 that will include public restrooms for park visitors.

Residents are encouraged to join the celebration, bring the kids to enjoy a frozen treat, and explore this exciting new park in Fitchburg.