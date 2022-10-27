Stones in His Pockets

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: By Marie Jones; directed by Tim Ocel. In the Touchstone, 10/27-11/20.

Two down-on-their-luck men in a down-on-its-luck Irish town are given what they hope is a chance at the good life. Jake and Charlie have been cast as extras in a Hollywood movie – a shaft of light through the clouds of their dreary rural existence. Like most sets, this one is rife with drama on stage and off – some hilarious and some heartbreaking – as the American cast and crew try to immerse themselves in Jake and Charlie’s culture, and vice-versa. A two-hander with each actor playing multiple characters in this unique and enthralling tragicomedy.

Featuring Nate Burger & Marcus Trushinski playing every role.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-588-2361
